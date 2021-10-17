Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in September

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,602,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GBTC traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,638,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021,054. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

