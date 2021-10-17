Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

