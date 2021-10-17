Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. 3,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991. The company has a market cap of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

