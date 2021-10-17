GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Up 39.5% in September

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. Analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

