Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 481.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,120 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDYN stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.84 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

