Grin Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $31.64 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,678.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.53 or 0.06197394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00300563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00427059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00318523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00277717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,576,040 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.