Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ GO opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,390 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

