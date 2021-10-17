Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $17.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

