Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00199112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

