Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 736,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUPV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 308,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.47. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.