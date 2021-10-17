Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.45. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

