Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

