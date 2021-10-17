Gulden (NLG) One Day Volume Hits $49,702.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $9.51 million and $49,702.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00299545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,962,660 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

