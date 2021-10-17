GXChain (GXC) One Day Volume Hits $11.90 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. GXChain has a total market cap of $48.42 million and $11.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,658,393 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.