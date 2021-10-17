Hacken Token (HAI) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and $7.14 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,865.23 or 0.99819050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.98 or 0.06192613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025297 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,882,004 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.