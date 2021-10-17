HackenAI Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About HackenAI

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

