HaloDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $105,345.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $105,345.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00068809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00074007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00107430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,050.91 or 0.99924061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.59 or 0.06297472 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

