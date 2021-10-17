Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.16 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $96.16 million and $769,583.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,154.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.61 or 0.06227373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00298790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $615.41 or 0.00990123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00085674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00422051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00305566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00275480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004719 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,547,606 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

