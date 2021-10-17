Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $331,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

