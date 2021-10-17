Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,273 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 436,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

HMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

