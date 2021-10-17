Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $111.99 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $177.49 or 0.00286132 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $111.99 million and $22.79 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 661,896 coins and its circulating supply is 630,932 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

