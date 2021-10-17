HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.