Head-To-Head Analysis: BOX (NYSE:BOX) versus Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent N/A N/A N/A BOX -4.13% -48.70% -2.00%

17.2% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Confluent and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 9 5 0 2.36 BOX 1 2 5 0 2.50

Confluent presently has a consensus price target of $46.99, indicating a potential downside of 29.77%. BOX has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Confluent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Confluent and BOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $236.58 million 73.64 -$229.83 million N/A N/A BOX $770.77 million 5.19 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -101.54

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent.

Summary

BOX beats Confluent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

