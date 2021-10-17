Head-To-Head Analysis: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DarioHealth and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83 Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 62.96%. Titan Medical has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02% Titan Medical N/A -88.65% -25.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.58 million 35.22 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -4.03 Titan Medical $20.00 million 8.33 -$24.18 million ($0.02) -75.00

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Medical beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

