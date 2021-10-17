Head-To-Head Comparison: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47% Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70%

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Ra Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 53.17 -$7.03 million N/A N/A Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.86 -$36.04 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.54%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.51%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.