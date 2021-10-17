Head-To-Head Contrast: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and Allin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $137.18 million 9.58 -$21.00 million $0.81 66.00 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agilysys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agilysys and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 3 2 0 2.40 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Agilysys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Allin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys -12.67% 29.93% 13.06% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agilysys beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

