Head-To-Head Contrast: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.62, indicating that its stock price is 762% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.57%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $554.80 million 0.53 -$10.21 million ($0.07) -158.14 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group 0.63% 5.07% 1.33% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Taco Cabana segment specializes in Mexican-inspired food. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

