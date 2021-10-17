Head to Head Review: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) & Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Legend Biotech and Sage Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sage Therapeutics 0 11 8 0 2.42

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $79.22, indicating a potential upside of 76.28%. Given Sage Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sage Therapeutics is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Sage Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -343.40% -101.68% -40.45% Sage Therapeutics 59.79% -26.50% -25.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legend Biotech and Sage Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $75.68 million 99.26 -$303.48 million ($0.94) -55.22 Sage Therapeutics $1.11 billion 2.37 $606.07 million ($9.47) -4.75

Sage Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sage Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

