Head-To-Head Survey: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) versus Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.38 $79.75 million $2.28 29.68 Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,347.99 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16% Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92%

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $102.17, suggesting a potential upside of 51.00%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

