Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00092707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.41 or 0.00387292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012783 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036002 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022737 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

