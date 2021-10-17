Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

HEINY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heineken has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.