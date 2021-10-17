Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Heineken stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

