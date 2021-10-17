Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $447,419.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.70 or 1.00043226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.60 or 0.06261225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,152,904 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

