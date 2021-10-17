Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $0.10

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,431.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

