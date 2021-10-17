HempCoin Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and $907.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,956.00 or 1.00057153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00046067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.09 or 0.00786404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004398 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,760,737 coins and its circulating supply is 263,625,587 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.