Hertz Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $729,222.64 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $729,222.64 and approximately $29,719.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

