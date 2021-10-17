Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 154.20%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

