Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HXL opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.28 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

