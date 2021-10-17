Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $34.74 million and $3.34 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

