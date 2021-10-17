Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $303.28 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $303.28 million and $40.16 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001017 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,625,409 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

