HoDooi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, HoDooi has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00103163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.97 or 1.00164155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.15 or 0.06215383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

