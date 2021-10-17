HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

HFC opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.