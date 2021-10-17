Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.91 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $569,737.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

