Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

