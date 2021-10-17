Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $440,014.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $440,014.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.