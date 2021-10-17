Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

HRL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

