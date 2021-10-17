H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.36% of H&R Block worth $612,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

