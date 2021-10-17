Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Brokerages expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $400,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 million to $1.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 million, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $10.22 on Friday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

