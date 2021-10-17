Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $6.54 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,518.86 or 1.00401626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,493.72 or 1.00361252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.62 or 0.06195120 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00025254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

