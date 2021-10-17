Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HURC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $218.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

